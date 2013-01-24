Home
Philips Sonicare Elite

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX7351
Sonicare
  Better reach for a better clean
    Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX7351
    Better reach for a better clean

    The only angled Sonic brush that gives you better reach for a better clean. Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action reaches deep between teeth and into hard-to-reach areas, while massaging gums for a brushing experience unlike any other.

    Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

    Better reach for a better clean

    Better reach for a better clean

    Philips Sonicare Elite Sonic electric toothbrush

    Better reach for a better clean

      Better reach for a better clean

      Patented dynamic cleaning action

      Gently and efficiently reaches between teeth and along the gumline.

      Contoured bristles

      Extra-soft end-rounded bristles are gentle on teeth and gums

      Slim, angled brush neck

      Helps clean hard to reach areas.

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce coffee, tea and tobacco stains for naturally whiter teeth.

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

      SmarTimer encourages 2-minute brushing time

      2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 12 uses, to ease into the Sonicare experience

      Technical Specifications

      • Additional features

        Contoured brush head
        Yes
        Smartimer
        Yes
        Easy-Start
        Yes
        Quadpacer
        Yes
        Deluxe recharge gauge
        Yes
        Ergonomic tapered handle
        Yes
        Brush heads included
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Speed
        31,000 movements per minute
        Charging time
        24  hour(s)
        Battery rechargable
        NiCd
        Voltage
        230V, 50Hz (UK 240V, 50Hz)
        Power consumption
        3  W

      • Accessories

        Brush head holder
        Yes

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 31000 brush movement/min

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

