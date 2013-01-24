Home
    -{discount-value}

    Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head

    Philips Sonicare introduces a new innovation with a UV Sanitizer that helps kill up to 99% of bacteria* on your toothbrush. With a simple push of a button, UV Clean technology sanitizes your brush head to clean right down to the bristles.

      Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head

      All around clean reflection for optimal results

      Simple push of the button safeguards against germs

      Auto shut-off turns off after 10-minute cycle is complete

      Hygienic storage for your brush head

      Fits Sonicare e-series and ProResults brush heads

      Fits Oral-B FlexiSoft and FlossAction brush heads

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush head clips
        Yes
        UV sanitizer
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Bulb type
        UV-C 254 nm
        Power consumption
        5.4 @ 100V / 6.0 @ 240V  W

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Dental White with silver base

