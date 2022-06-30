Search terms

Ultinon Pro3021

LED headlight bulbs

LUM11342U3021X2
  • Show the way forward with LED light Show the way forward with LED light Show the way forward with LED light
    Ultinon Pro3021 LED headlight bulbs

    Show the way forward with LED light

    Philips LED headlight bulbs** are designed to provide outstanding value, comfortable illumination and reliable performance. Built for long life and easy installation, these bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology. See all benefits

      Show the way forward with LED light

      Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

      • Up to 100% more brightness*
      • Cool white light of 6000 K
      • Longer-lasting LED bulbs
      • HL [~H4], off-road use

      Quality, cool white light

      For a contemporary, cool-white-light look, upgrade your car headlights with Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs. Featuring powerful LED chips with a color temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence without dazzling other road-users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs.

      Long-life bulbs

      The right LED light is a quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3021 bulbs have a durable design with a high-performance heat sink that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to 2,000 hours' lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace***.

      Easy installation

      Optimized LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. While other LED retrofit solutions on the market may feature an external driver box, our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED offers an integrated driver box, making installation quicker and hassle-free. The compact design fits a wider range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here**** and indicative compatibility list here*****.

      Up to 100% more brightness*

      Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED car headlight bulbs increase your visibility by up to 100%*. While some other LED bulbs might disappoint, usually because their lumen or brightness claims might fall short in real-world conditions, these bulbs provides solid performance and quality light. Its homogeneous beam lets you see more clearly without dazzling other road-users, its high luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the car. For a good forward beam, it’s important the LED bulbs are correctly positioned in the headlight unit. So don't skip the alignment, take your time and do it right.

      Effortless upgrades

      Some car models might pose specific challenges for LED-based retrofit bulbs. That's why we've developed smart Philips accessories like the Philips Adaptor rings and CANBus adaptor, so that drivers can upgrade to LED technology on a wider selection of car models. Check if you need the optional Philips LED accessories to ensure the best fit with your car. Find more information on Philips accessories here*****.

      Trust the brand - reliable Philips quality

      Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Stylish white light
        Product highlight
        Bright LED lighting that’s easy to fit

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        P43t
        Designation
        LED-HL [~H4]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3021
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-HL [~H4]
        Compatible accessories
        Adaptor CANbus (for dashboard error), Light Repair CANBus (for flickering and dimming), Adaptor rings (to fit wide variety of orginal Halogen socket)

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 2000 hours

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        HB: 1500 (± 20%) LB: 1000 (± 20%)
        Color temperature
        6000 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        20  W
        Voltage
        12 V and 24 V, compatible with car and trucks

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11342U3021X2
        Ordering code
        01784094

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        X2
        EAN1
        8719018017840
        EAN3
        8719018017857

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        4 sets/ 8 pcs
        Length [cm]
        11.1 cm
        Width [cm]
        5
        Height [cm]
        16
        Net weight per piece [g]
        52
        Gross weight per piece [g]
        174

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        23.5  cm
        Width
        16.8  cm
        Height
        15  cm
        Net weight per piece
        1044  g
        Gross weight per piece
        1.129  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs
          • **It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted to use on public roads
          • ***Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details
          • ****Available on Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check
          • *****Visit Philips.com/LED-bulbs

