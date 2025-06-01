Automotive performance that lasts

Make sure your lights comply with key automotive standards, perform reliably and last longer. With their signature AirCool+ smart cooling system including dual heat pipes and a high-performance fan, Philips Ultinon Rally 3590 LEDs are designed to last up to 1,500 hours in real-life conditions and to provide problem-free performance in your car. Unlike some automotive lighting manufacturers, we ensure electromagnetic compatibility with your vehicle and high-temperature performance. That's how you can be sure that when you install Philips, you're getting brightness and quality that last.