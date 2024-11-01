LUMUM5001X2/20
Take visibility and style to the max
The Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector headlight lights up more of the road to keep you safe. Powerful LED light (with dual high and low function) helps you spot hazards up to 350m ahead. Its compact design is ideal for slim headlights.See all benefits
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Powerful 34W bright light spreads across 6 lanes improving visibility on the road. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don’t let darkness win. Start driving at night with greater confidence and control with the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector.
With a high-powered LED, the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector headlight provides exceptional long-range visibility, up to 350m*. This bright, uniform beam pattern helps you see further down the road, as well as the road side, giving you more time to react to potential hazards ahead. *Tested in Philips automotive laboratory in Germany.
Upgrading your car with the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector headlight boosts your style as well as your safety. 6000 Kelvin white light helps you see and be seen, while making driving more comfortable. Besides a great look, these lenses deliver enhanced contrast, helping you to better recognize obstacles and road signs in the dark. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer the Philips Ultinon LED Projector.
Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. By improving your forward and peripheral vision you can drive more safely. But it’s also important your headlights do not dazzle oncoming drivers. Many high-powered headlights prioritize brightness over safety. The Philips Ultinon Drive Projector produces the ideal ultra-high output beam, lighting up the road just where you need it, while ensuring reasonable glare for other drivers.
With a sleek, low-profile design, compact footprint and multiple beam options, the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector is compatible with most car models, and is especially suitable for slim headlight units. Plus, voltage-overload, reverse-polarity protection and a universal bracket ensure safe and easy installation.
The Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector features an advanced Thermal Management System, ensuring optimum performance. The wider heatsink increases air flow to provide enhanced cooling. Advanced AirCool fan technology uses a dedicated MCU (microcontroller unit) to control the electrical circuit for superior heat dissipation, while minimizing noise while you drive. Plus, heat-resistant cables help extend its lifespan.
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