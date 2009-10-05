Other items in the box
- Composite video cable (Y)
- FM antenna
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- AC Power Cord
- Guarantee booklet
- IFU / User Manual
- MP3 Line-in cable
- Quick Use Guide
Feel the powerful sound
Pump up the volume and enjoy your portable music in powerful sound! The Philips Micro theater MCD355 featuring an intuitive touch-control panel lets you play your music in style. Enjoy DVD/DivX movie and music from USB devices and CDs.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel the powerful sound
Pump up the volume and enjoy your portable music in powerful sound! The Philips Micro theater MCD355 featuring an intuitive touch-control panel lets you play your music in style. Enjoy DVD/DivX movie and music from USB devices and CDs.
Feel the powerful sound
Pump up the volume and enjoy your portable music in powerful sound! The Philips Micro theater MCD355 featuring an intuitive touch-control panel lets you play your music in style. Enjoy DVD/DivX movie and music from USB devices and CDs.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel the powerful sound
Pump up the volume and enjoy your portable music in powerful sound! The Philips Micro theater MCD355 featuring an intuitive touch-control panel lets you play your music in style. Enjoy DVD/DivX movie and music from USB devices and CDs.
This system has 200W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power
Still Picture Playback