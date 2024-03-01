NA220/00
Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Watch through the cooking window while your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food in under 15 minutes.See all benefits
Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.
Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***
The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 500 g of fries, 6 chicken drumsticks or 600 g of vegetables in a 4.2-liter pan.
Cooking with hot air prepares your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.
Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate that can be put in the dishwasher.
Easy-to-use touchscreen has 9 preset functions to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, cake and keep warm.
Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Air fryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**
No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.
