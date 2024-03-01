Search terms

EN
ID
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
    -{discount-value}

    2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L

    NA220/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

    Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Watch through the cooking window while your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food in under 15 minutes.

    See all benefits

    2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L

    Similar products

    See all Airfryer

    Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

    • Easy to use
    • Time and energy saving
    • Less oil
    • Cooking window
    13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

    13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

    Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.

    Save time and lower your energy bills

    Save time and lower your energy bills

    Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***

    Perfect size for any kitchen with a 4.2 L pan

    Perfect size for any kitchen with a 4.2 L pan

    The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 500 g of fries, 6 chicken drumsticks or 600 g of vegetables in a 4.2-liter pan.

    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Cooking with hot air prepares your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.

    Quick and easy cleanup

    Quick and easy cleanup

    Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate that can be put in the dishwasher.

    Touchscreen for effortless control

    Touchscreen for effortless control

    Easy-to-use touchscreen has 9 preset functions to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, cake and keep warm.

    Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

    Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

    Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Air fryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**

    Cooking window to watch while you cook

    Cooking window to watch while you cook

    No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!

    Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

    Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

    Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Power
      1500  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Frequency
      50 - 60  Hz
      Instant on/no pre-heat
      Yes
      Interface
      Digital
      Pre-set button
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      4.45  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      368 x 273 x 293 mm

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature control
      60 - 200 ℃
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      Product features
      Window
      Integrated on/off switch
      Yes
      Technology
      Rapid air technology
      On/off switch
      Yes
      Time control
      Up to 60 minutes
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Digital Touch-Screen Interface
      Preset cooking function
      Cooking method
      • Frying
      • Roasting
      • Grilling
      • Baking
      • One-pot cooking
      • Stir-frying
      • Sautee
      • Cook from frozen
      • Reheating
      • Defrosting
      • Dehydrating
      • Toasting
      • Keep warm
      BPA free inner coating
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Black

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
    • **Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
    • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.