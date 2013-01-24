Home
GoStyler

waterproof detail trimmer

NT9141/10
    Trim, Edge, & Style

    The new Philips precision beard styler gives you ultimate precision to define your beard style.

      Trim, Edge, & Style

      with ultimate precision to define your beard style

      • Facial style
      • Precision trimmer
      • 1 beard comb
      Precision 21mm trimmer helps fine-tune details, and perfect

      Precision 21mm trimmer helps fine-tune details, and perfect

      Create any style you want with precision, even in hard-to-reach areas.

      100% Waterproof for easy cleaning

      100% Waterproof for easy cleaning

      The 100% waterproof styler and attachments are convenient and easy to rinse.

      Includes AA battery

      Includes AA battery

      AA battery included–so the styler is ready when you are.

      2 year world wide guarantee, no oil needed

      2 year world wide guarantee, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and they never need to be oiled.

      4mm Beard comb for maintaining a short beard

      4mm Beard comb for maintaining a short beard

      Create and maintain your short beard and mustache with the 4mm precision comb

      Technical Specifications

      • Precision trimmer

        Cutting element
        21  mm

      • Accessories

        Precision beard comb
        4  mm

      • Power system

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Maintenance

        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Lube for life
        Blades need no oiling

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Fully washable

