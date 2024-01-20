Double care for the neck
Designed to relieve neck pressure, it combines micro current massage and warm compress. Anti-bow pattern can strongly support the chin, with neck support. Various modes and intensities are available, which is suitable for different users. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double care for the neck
Designed to relieve neck pressure, it combines micro current massage and warm compress. Anti-bow pattern can strongly support the chin, with neck support. Various modes and intensities are available, which is suitable for different users. See all benefits
Double care for the neck
Designed to relieve neck pressure, it combines micro current massage and warm compress. Anti-bow pattern can strongly support the chin, with neck support. Various modes and intensities are available, which is suitable for different users. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double care for the neck
Designed to relieve neck pressure, it combines micro current massage and warm compress. Anti-bow pattern can strongly support the chin, with neck support. Various modes and intensities are available, which is suitable for different users. See all benefits
The newly created V-shaped anti-duck structure incorporates EMS massage and hot compress. While massaging, it helps you straighten your cervical spine and sit upright, creating a multi-functional massage experience.
The area close to the chin adopts a newly created V-shape, which is ergonomically designed and fits the curve of the chin. Support your chin steadily to prevent excessive bowing and reduce pressure on your head and neck.
The built-in curved elastic support rack can give the head a good assistance after wearing this motorcycle. Hold the chin to prevent excessive bending and relieve stress.
The inner core of slow rebound foam has just the right elasticity and is suitable for different neck lengths. The foam has multiple breathable holes, and the soft and smooth fabric on the device makes your massage relaxing, refreshing and not stuffy.
The medium and low dual-frequency pulses are output uniformly and stably, simulating various massage techniques such as pressing, tapping, kneading, and massage, and mobilizing neck muscle contraction to relax.
Embedded with a thin heating sheet, gentle heat penetrates into the core muscle area of the neck. You can enjoy hot compress while massaginig to relax the tight neck.
Different modes and pulse intensity levels can be freely combined. The intensity can be strong or mild, giving you a diverse massage experience. The buttons are designed with concave and convex patterns for easy and convenient operation.
The neck strap is lengthened and can be attached in two ways to comfortably fit a variety of neck sizes to meet the needs of different people.
The whole device weighs only 150g. It is light and easy to wear. It does not put additional burden on the cervical spine and brings a burden-free massage experience.
It has a built-in 950mAh lithium battery, which can last for 120 minutes on a full charge. It is equipped with a Type-C charging cable to recharge the battery at any time, making it a good travel companion.
General specifications
Main parameters
Country of origin
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.