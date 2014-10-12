Search terms

    Project your life

    This small and light pocket projector can easily be connected to various gadgets, an SD card or a USB stick to access your digital data. The addition of an integrated media player and embedded office viewer makes this PicoPix independent. See all benefits

      Project your life

      • 140 lumens
      • with MP4 player

      Project HD videos and images up to 120" (305cm) in size

      Enjoy the biggest mobile screen you ever had and share your HD media content wherever you want. With your PicoPix you are carrying a personal cinema in your pocket.

      Internal battery for playtime up to 2 hours

      The PicoPix comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. This makes the PicoPix your perfect pocket companion.

      LED technology for brillinat colours and high contrast

      Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brillinat colours and breathtaking contrast.

      Integrated office viewer and media player

      The integrated MP4 Media player supports all common video and audio formats.This makes the PicoPix pocket projector a standalone device. The office viewer allows you also to share all common office files and pdf files.

      Perfect pocket companion with only 270g weight

      With a weight of only 270g and the slim design your PicoPix pocket projector becomes your lightweight companion for business and private use.

      Various connections for all common appliances

      The PicoPix pocket projector is offering quite a number of connections for your appliances. USB, HDMI, VGA, Component, Composite, SD/SDHC slot and a 3.5 mm Audio output are at your desposal for unlimited entertainment.

      SmartEngine with LED technology

      Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality SmartEngine LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brillinat colours and breathtaking contrast.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology/ optical

        Display technology
        DLP
        Light source
        RGB LED
        LED light source lasts over
        30.000 hours
        Native resolution
        854 x 480 pixels
        Contrast ratio
        1000:1
        Screen size (diagonal)
        12" - 120"
        Screen distance
        0.5m - 5.0m
        Internal memory
        4 GB
        Integrated MP4 player
        yes
        Integrated Office / PDF viewer
        yes
        Brightness with battery
        up to 70 lumens
        Brightness with AC
        up to 140 lumens

      • Supported video standards

        PAL
        yes
        SECAM
        yes
        NTSC
        yes
        480i/p
        yes
        576i/p
        yes
        720i/p
        yes
        1080i/p
        yes

      • Sound

        Internal 1W sound bar
        yes

      • Connection

        Input audio & video
        mini HDMI with HDCP; VGA (custom plug with adapter; Component YPbPr (up to 1080i); Composite (CVBS) & Audio;
        Output audio
        3.5 mm audio out jack
        DC-IN
        DC jack
        External Memory
        SD/SDHC/SDXC
        USB
        Connect to mass storage devices
        Mini USB
        connect to pc, connect to mass storage device, charging

      • Internal media player

        Supported video formats
        .avi, .mov, .mp4, .mkv; codec's: MJPEG, H263, MPEG4, H264
        Supported audio formats
        MP3, AC3
        Supported photo formats
        JPEG, BMP, PNG, GIF
        Supported file formats
        pdf, ppt/pptx, xls/xlsx, doc/docs

      • Power Supply

        Battery life
        Standard mode: 2 hours; Bright mode: 1.5 hours
        Internal battery
        7.4V @ 1800mAh
        Power adapter
        110-240V AC, 50-60Hz, 12V@2A for EU and UK

      • Dimensions

        Packed (WxDxH)
        190 x 190 x 80  mm
        Unpacked
        105 x 105 x 31.5  mm

      • Weight

        Packed
        1.06 kg
        Unpacked (without accessories)
        0.270  kg

      • Temperature range

        Operation
        5 ~ 40° C
        Storage packed
        -25 ~ 60° C
        Storage unpacked
        0 ~ 45° C

      • Relative humidity

        Operation
        15 ~ 85% RH
        Storage packed
        5 ~ 93% RH
        Storage unpacked
        15 ~ 85% RH

      • Standard package includes

        Remote control
        yes
        User guide
        on internal memory, internet
        Quick start guide
        yes
        Warranty card
        yes
        AC-adapter
        yes
        Standard mini USB cable
        yes
        Carrying case
        yes
        HDMI cable
        yes
        PPX3414
        yes

      • Accessories

        Component cable
        not included
        iPhone cable
        not included
        VGA cable
        not included
        Composite audio/video adapter
        not included
        MHL to HDMI + Mini USB cable
        not included
        PicoPix Sound station
        not included

