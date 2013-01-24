Home
PPX4350W/INT
    DLP
    With HDMI, USB and micro SD slot it’s easy to project videos and pictures. The PicoPix supports wireless screen mirroring with iOS, Android & Windows devices. With Bluetooth audio function it can be connected to Bluetooth speakers. See all benefits

    With HDMI, USB and micro SD slot it's easy to project videos and pictures. The PicoPix supports wireless screen mirroring with iOS, Android & Windows devices. With Bluetooth audio function it can be connected to Bluetooth speakers.

    With HDMI, USB and micro SD slot it's easy to project videos and pictures. The PicoPix supports wireless screen mirroring with iOS, Android & Windows devices. With Bluetooth audio function it can be connected to Bluetooth speakers.

    With HDMI, USB and micro SD slot it's easy to project videos and pictures. The PicoPix supports wireless screen mirroring with iOS, Android & Windows devices. With Bluetooth audio function it can be connected to Bluetooth speakers.

      • Wireless
      • 50 lumens

      HDMI interface, micro SD slot, integrated media player

      HDMI interface, micro SD slot, integrated media player

      Project HD videos and images up to 60" (152 cm) in size

      Project HD videos and images up to 60" (152 cm) in size

      Support of MHL for mobile devices

      Support of MHL for mobile devices

      USB plug & socket for power and to play videos

      USB plug & socket for power and to play videos directly from your USB-Stick

      WavEngine with LED technology

      WavEngine with LED technology surprises by crystal clear pictures in brilliant colors

      Bluetooth function & Wi-Fi dongle for screen mirroring

      Bluetooth function and Wi-Fi dongle for screen mirroring (Miracast compatible)

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        Display technology
        DLP WavEngine
        Light source
        RGB LED
        LED light sources
        last over 30.000 hours
        Brightness
        up to 50 lumens
        Contrast ratio
        1300:1
        Resolution
        640 x 360 pixel
        Throw ratio
        2,2:1
        Screen size (diagonal)
        25 cm-152 cm / 10"-60"
        Screen distance
        48 cm-285 cm / 19"-112"
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Projection modes
        • front
        • front ceiling
        • rear
        • rear ceiling
        Wall color correction
        • blue
        • green
        • pink
        • white
        • yellow
        Focus adjustment
        manual
        Integrated media player
        yes
        Internal memory
        4 GB
        Noise level
        < 28 dba

      • Sound

        Internal speaker
        1 Watt (max)
        Supported audio formats
        mp3, wav

      • Connection

        Wi-Fi
        via dongle
        Bluetooth
        Connects PPX 4350 to external bluetooth speakers
        USB
        Slave - mass storage device (x-change data with PC); Master - connect mass storage devices; Charging
        HDMI
        mini HDMI with HDCP
        External Memory
        micro SD/SDHC
        Output audio
        3.5 mm audio out jack for headphones

      • Internal media player

        Supported video formats
        container: avi, mov, mp4, mkv; codecs: MJPEG, MPEG4, H.264"
        Supported audio formats
        mp3, wav

      • Power source

        Internal battery
        • Internal battery: 1800mA
        • Optimal mode: 1.5 hours
        • Eco mode: 2 hours

      • Dimensions

        Packed (W x D x H)
        130 x 86 x 65 mm / 5.12 x 3.39 x 2.56 inch
        Unpacked (W x D x H)
        97 x 54 x 17 mm / 3.81 x 2.12 x 1.00 inch

      • Weight

        Packed
        192 g / 6.17 oz
        Unpacked
        129 g / 4.14 oz

      • Temperature range

        Operation
        5 ~ 35° C
        Storage packed
        -25 ~ 60° C
        Storage unpacked
        0 ~ 45° C

      • Relative humidity

        Operation
        15 ~ 85% RH
        Storage packed
        5 ~ 93% RH
        Storage unpacked
        15 ~ 85% RH

      • Standard package includes

        PPX 4350 Wireless
        yes
        User guide
        on internal memory
        Quick start guide
        yes
        Warranty card
        yes
        Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable
        yes
        Wi-Fi dongle
        yes

