Super easy hairclipper
This super-easy Philips hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. The contour following comb will ensure a smooth and even haircut.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Super easy hairclipper
This super-easy Philips hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. The contour following comb will ensure a smooth and even haircut.
Super easy hairclipper
This super-easy Philips hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. The contour following comb will ensure a smooth and even haircut.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Super easy hairclipper
This super-easy Philips hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. The contour following comb will ensure a smooth and even haircut.
The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
Comfort
Power system
Maintenance