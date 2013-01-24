Home
Hairclipper series 1000

Super-easy hair clipper

QC5090/00
    Create almost any hairstyle at home with professional results. With 15 length settings (1-41 mm), the Super-Easy hair clipper includes a precision trimmer for precise and accurate contours and hairlines.

      All in 1 grooming kit

      Precise and easy contouring

      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

      Length indicator shows remaining hair length in mm

      Length indicator shows remaining hair length in mm

      On the front of the hair clipper the lenght indicator shows you the exact hair length you'll get with a particular setting.

      Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

      Precision detail trimmer to create and maintain your lines

      Create any style you want with precision.

      Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

      Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

      Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

      8 integrated length settings up to 21mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Styling tools
        Precision trimmer
        Number of length settings
        15 secured length settings

      • Performance

        Contour-following
        2D Contour Tracking System

      • Power system

        Usage
        Corded/cordless
        Charging time
        10 hours
        Running time
        50 minutes

      • Maintenance

        Durability
        Maintenance free blades
        Cleaning
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Storage
        Luxurious pouch

