Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Beardtrimmer series 3000

Stubble and beard trimmer

QT4019/15
Overall Rating / 5
  • Perfect 3-day beard Perfect 3-day beard Perfect 3-day beard
    -{discount-value}

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Stubble and beard trimmer

    QT4019/15
    Overall Rating / 5

    Perfect 3-day beard

    Trim your hair as short as you desire: the exclusive comb design of the Philips stubble and beard trimmer avoids contact between the blades and your skin. At any length, even at 1 mm. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Stubble and beard trimmer

    Perfect 3-day beard

    Trim your hair as short as you desire: the exclusive comb design of the Philips stubble and beard trimmer avoids contact between the blades and your skin. At any length, even at 1 mm. See all benefits

    Perfect 3-day beard

    Trim your hair as short as you desire: the exclusive comb design of the Philips stubble and beard trimmer avoids contact between the blades and your skin. At any length, even at 1 mm. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Stubble and beard trimmer

    Perfect 3-day beard

    Trim your hair as short as you desire: the exclusive comb design of the Philips stubble and beard trimmer avoids contact between the blades and your skin. At any length, even at 1 mm. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all beard-trimmers

      Perfect 3-day beard

      Maximum precision, at any length

      • With zoomring
      9 integrated length settings from 1-18mm

      9 integrated length settings from 1-18mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

      Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

      Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

      Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

      Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

      Sharper than Titanium*: hardened steel blades for long life

      The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Number of length settings
        9
        Range of length settings
        1 up to 18  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm  mm
        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
        Yes
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Comb type
        Contour following
        Rounded tips
        Skin friendly

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Charging indicator
        1 LED
        Maintenance free - No Oil need
        Yes

      • Power system

        Battery type
        NiMH
        Charging time
        10  hour(s)
        Running time
        35 minutes
        Usage
        Corded/cordless

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        • Short beard
        • Full beard
        • Stubble look

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.