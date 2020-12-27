2 year warranty
Discontinued
R6B2RTU10/59
Enjoy your device longer
Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to five hundered times.
AA, 1000 mAh
Nickel-Metal Hydride
The 1000 mAh of energy keeps your digital camera and other ultra high energy users going even longer.
Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.
A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.