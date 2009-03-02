Search terms

Portable Speaker System

    Enjoy powerful and wide stereo sound from your Nokia phone with 2.5mm plug. These speakers pack a lot of punch with a highly efficient, interference free digital amplifier and come with an integrated phone cradle.

      Powerful stereo sound stage

      for your Nokia phone

      Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

      Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

      The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.

      Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

      Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

      The options of battery and AC power allow the most flexiblity with your sound system. You can carry them and enjoyment music anywhere you go.

      Bass pipe emphasizes low tones for a clear, realistic sound

      Thanks to an acoustically-tuned air channel that turbo-charges the bass notes, you enjoy fantastic realism and a truly involved listening experience.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Powerful speaker drivers for ultra realistic sound

      Powerful speaker drivers produce ultra realistic sound, totally immersing you in the game.

      Wide stereo sound stage when speakers placed apart.

      These portable speakers create a natural stereo sound stage when they are a placed apart, this gives the impression that each musical instrument occupies a different physical space. The effect is more realistic and more enjoyable.

      Integrated FM Antenna

      For your phones FM radio to work properly it usually needs an external antenna. This Philips product includes an FM antenna so you get quality sound from your phones built-in radio.

      Works with your phone and MP3 players

      Enjoy music from your mobile phone or your MP3 player! Connect your speaker to your mobile phone or MP3 player with the included adapter.

      Made for Nokia XpressMusic

      This product has been designed for use with Nokia XpressMusic phones. Extensive testing with these phones make sure you will get the best out of your phone in combination with this Philips product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        150 - 20000  Hz
        Impedance
        8 Ohm
        RMS Power rating
        2 x 0.6 W

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        2.5mm Nokia connector. Adapter for 3.5mm audio sources included.

      • Convenience

        Operating time
        up to 25 hours

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        Yes
        Phone holder
        Cradle for Nokia 5200 / 5300 XpressMusic, Universal cradle for other Nokia phones and MP3 players included.

      • Power

        Battery type
        • AAA
        • LR03
        Adaptor type
        6V 500mA
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        4

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 38369 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        11.5  cm
        Width
        21.8  cm
        Height
        22.3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.889  kg
        Nett weight
        0.654  kg
        Tare weight
        0.235  kg

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 38371 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        Height
        20.3  cm
        Width
        22.6  cm
        Length
        24.2  cm
        Gross weight
        1.956  kg
        Nett weight
        1.308  kg
        Tare weight
        0.648  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 38370 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Height
        22.3  cm
        Width
        25.7  cm
        Length
        69.6  cm
        Gross weight
        5.996  kg
        Nett weight
        3.924  kg
        Tare weight
        2.072  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

