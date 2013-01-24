Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Future Mother Must-Haves

  Travel versions of four essential products
    Avent Future Mother Must-Haves

    Travel versions of four essential products

    If you want to treat a special mum, trust AVENT to provide a conveniently pre-packed set that will make the perfect present for the newly pregnant, or new mother. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    If you want to treat a special mum, trust AVENT to provide a conveniently pre-packed set that will make the perfect present for the newly pregnant, or new mother. See all benefits

      Travel versions of four essential products

      Packed in a smart white mesh zip pouch

      • Travel gift pack

      Dermatologist approved pre and post birth

      Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use

      Four essential skincare products

      The set includes Relaxing Bath and Shower Essence, Moisturizing Light Oil, Indulgent Body Cream and Leg and Foot reviver.

      Handy travel size

      Fits easily into your travel bag.

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Bath and shower essence
        1 Tube 100ml
        Indulgent body cream
        1 Tube 50ml
        Leg and foot reviver
        1 Tube 50ml
        Moisturizing light oil
        1 Spray 30ml

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

      • Development stages

        Stages
        Pregnancy

      • Convenience

        Travel ease
        Compact

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

