SCD231/00
Avent
Avent
    Travel versions of four essential products

    If you want to treat a baby, trust AVENT to provide a conveniently pre-packed set that will make the perfect present. See all benefits

    If you want to treat a baby, trust AVENT to provide a conveniently pre-packed set that will make the perfect present. See all benefits

      Packed in a smart white mesh zip pouch

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      Four essential baby products

      The set includes No tears Body and Hair Wash, Soothing Magic Cream, Silky Liquid Talc and Gentle Cleanser.

      Handy travel size

      Fits easily into your travel bag.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Baby body and hair wash
        1 Tube 100ml
        Baby magic cream
        1 Tube 50ml
        Baby moisturizing lotion
        1 Tube 100ml
        Silky liquid talc
        1 Tube 50ml

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Convenience

        Travel ease
        Compact

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

