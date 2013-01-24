Other items in the box
- Natural Feeding Bottle 125ml
- Natural Feeding Bottle 260ml
- Bottle and teat brush
- Extra soft, newborn flow teat
- Extra soft, Slow Flow Teat
- Newborn pacifier
For healthy, active feeding
A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the AVENT Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).
The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding
