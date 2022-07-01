A light, breathable pacifier
Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.
Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.
When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.
Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical nipple that respects the natural shape of their palate, teeth and gums.
The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
Accessories included
Safety
What is included
Hygiene
