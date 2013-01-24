Home
Trainer handles for cup

SCF242
Avent
Avent
    Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

    SCF242

    For independent drinking

    The trainer handles fit Philips AVENT cups SCF242/00, to help independent drinking at every stage.They are self locating so they are always in line with the spout. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.

    For independent drinking

    Easy removable cup handles

    Interchangeable

    Spouts and handles can be used with all Philips Avent Feeding Bottles and Cups

    Easy to fit and remove

    Cups can be used with or without handles

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Handle
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stages
      4 months +

    • Weight and dimensions

      F-box dimensions
      70 (D) X 126 (W) X 167 (H)  mm
      Net product dimensions excl. attachments
      70 (D) X 126 (W) X 70 (H)  mm
      No. of F-boxes in A-box
      6  pcs
      Product weight
      0.011  kg

