Avent Baby Moisturizing Lotion

SCF503/20
Avent
Avent
    Gently cleanses, moisturises and protects. It will remove dry patches from the baby's delicate skin leaving it looking healthy and smooth.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Cleanses, moisturises, protects

      With shea butter, avocado oil and milk proteins

      • 200ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      pH balanced

      Clinically proven mild and gentle

      Leaves baby's skin soft and smooth

      This gentle lotion cleanses, moisturises and protects your baby's delicate skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Moisturizing light oil
        1 Tube 200ml

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.
        Bottle
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Ingredients

        Milk proteins
        Yes
        Avocado
        Yes
        Shea butter
        Yes

