    Philips Avent Hands-free Small Shield Inserts

    SCF554/11

    Find your perfect fit

    Because every mom is different, these 15 mm and 17 mm breast shield inserts for smaller nipple sizes provide a comfortable, secure fit. For use in combination with 21 mm breast shields and Philips Avent Hands-free Collection Cups.

    Suggested retail price: IDR446,900.00

    Philips Avent Hands-free Small Shield Inserts

    • 15mm shield inserts
    • 17mm shield inserts
    We support every mom to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. Our range of breast shields and shield insert sizes fits 99% of moms. Available to buy separately, you can experience your ultimate comfort while pumping.

    Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm - so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. The right size breast shields and shield inserts support your expression with a secure and comfortable fit every step of the way.

    We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Breast shield and insert
      Liquid silicone rubber

    • What is included

      Inserts (15 mm, 17 mm)
      2 pcs each

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      Easy to use, simple to clean and assemble

    • Functions

      Breast shield and insert specifics
      Several sizes available for the best fit

    • Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.

