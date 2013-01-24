Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Spout Cup

SCF750/00
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Easy transition from bottle to cup Easy transition from bottle to cup Easy transition from bottle to cup
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Spout Cup

    SCF750/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Easy transition from bottle to cup

    This Philips AVENT BPA free spout cup SCF750/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Spout Cup

    Easy transition from bottle to cup

    This Philips AVENT BPA free spout cup SCF750/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too. See all benefits

    Easy transition from bottle to cup

    This Philips AVENT BPA free spout cup SCF750/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Spout Cup

    Easy transition from bottle to cup

    This Philips AVENT BPA free spout cup SCF750/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all spout-cups

      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      Non-spill, easy sip spout cup

      • 200ml
      • 6m+ Soft Spout
      Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

      Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

      The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Soft and flexible spout for an easy first sip

      Soft and flexible spout for an easy first sip

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Measurement scale on the cup

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        1  pcs
        Cup (200ml/ 7oz)
        1  pcs
        Handle
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6-12 months+

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.118  kg
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        76 (D) X 112 (W) X 130 (H)  mm
        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs
        F-box dimensions
        76 (D) X 112 (W) X 168 (H)  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.