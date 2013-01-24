Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Spout Cup

SCF752/00
  Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere
    Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

    This Philips AVENT BPA free spout cup SCF752/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too. See all benefits

      Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

      Fast flow, non-spill cup

      • 260ml
      • 12m+ Toddler Spout
      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Measurement scale on the cup

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bite resistant spout
        1  pcs
        Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
        1  pcs
        Handle
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        12 months +

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        76 (D) X 112 (W) X 189 (H)  mm
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        76 (D) X 112 (W) X 150 (H)  mm
        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs
        Product weight
        0.122  kg

