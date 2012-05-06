Search terms

In-Ear Headset

SHE3595BL/00
  • Dynamic bass Dynamic bass Dynamic bass
    The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls. See all benefits

      Integrated microphone & call button

      Integrated microphone & call button

      With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

      Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

      To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Speaker diameter
        9 mm
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Frequency response
        12 - 23 500  Hz
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Type of cable
        Copper
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        35.4  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        13.9  inch
        Width
        19.2  cm
        Gross weight
        1.55  kg
        Height
        23.2  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71535 1
        Width
        7.6  inch
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Nett weight
        0.30312  kg
        Gross weight
        3.417  lb
        Nett weight
        0.668  lb
        Tare weight
        1.24688  kg
        Tare weight
        2.749  lb

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        7.2  inch
        Width
        8.6  cm
        Height
        11  cm
        Width
        3.4  inch
        Height
        4.3  inch
        Nett weight
        0.03789  kg
        Gross weight
        0.165  kg
        Nett weight
        0.084  lb
        Gross weight
        0.364  lb
        Tare weight
        0.12711  kg
        Tare weight
        0.280  lb
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71535 8

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Height
        6.7  inch
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 71535 4
        Width
        3.7  inch
        Gross weight
        0.04  kg
        Depth
        1.0  inch
        Nett weight
        0.01263  kg
        Gross weight
        0.088  lb
        Nett weight
        0.028  lb
        Tare weight
        0.02737  kg
        Tare weight
        0.060  lb

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        1.4  cm
        Width
        2  cm
        Depth
        1.15  cm
        Width
        0.8  inch
        Height
        0.6  inch
        Depth
        0.5  inch
        Weight
        0.0105  kg
        Weight
        0.023  lb

