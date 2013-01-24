Home
Headband headphones

SHL3000RD/00
  • Powerful sound Powerful sound Powerful sound
    It provides you powerful sound and bass. Thanks to the 1000mW power handling capacity and 32mm neodymium drivers. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

      Powerful sound

      with DJ monitoring style

      • DJ monitor style
      • Red
      32mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

      32mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

      Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

      Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

      Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

      Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Closed type acoustic provide good sound isolation

      Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        1000 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Cable Connection
        two-sided
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 71605 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        19.95  cm
        Depth
        7.9  inch
        Gross weight
        0.2285  kg
        Gross weight
        0.504  lb
        Height
        25.7  cm
        Height
        10.1  inch
        Nett weight
        0.1405  kg
        Nett weight
        0.31  lb
        Tare weight
        0.194  lb
        Tare weight
        0.088  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        4.5  cm
        Width
        1.8  inch

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71605 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Gross weight
        1.7154  kg
        Gross weight
        3.781  lb
        Height
        11.3  inch
        Height
        28.8  cm
        Length
        30.7  cm
        Length
        12.1  inch
        Nett weight
        0.843  kg
        Nett weight
        1.858  lb
        Tare weight
        1.923  lb
        Tare weight
        0.8724  kg
        Width
        8.4  inch
        Width
        21.4  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        7.3  inch
        Depth
        18.5  cm
        Height
        4.5  cm
        Height
        1.8  inch
        Weight
        0.14  kg
        Weight
        0.309  lb
        Width
        6.0  inch
        Width
        15.2  cm

