2 year warranty
Discontinued
Quality conversation, customizable design
Philips SHM7110 PC headsets are sleek headsets designed for talking and feature customizable ear cans. They ensure crystal-clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design that lets you talk for hours.
Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.
The 40mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Difference yourself from the rest with the customizable ear cans to your own personal style.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Gajaen
22/02/2014
Malaysia
Feel for the mobile gamer/chatter/smartphone user
It's nice and powerful and very affordable. Also liked the cool customizable designs. Light weight and can be used for long hours. Easy for a spectacles user as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset