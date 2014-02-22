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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

PC Headset

SHM7110/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Quality conversation, customizable design

Philips SHM7110 PC headsets are sleek headsets designed for talking and feature customizable ear cans. They ensure crystal-clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design that lets you talk for hours.

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Quality conversation, customizable design

2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

The 40mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

Customize your ear cans to your taste

Difference yourself from the rest with the customizable ear cans to your own personal style.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

22/02/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Feel for the mobile gamer/chatter/smartphone user

It's nice and powerful and very affordable. Also liked the cool customizable designs. Light weight and can be used for long hours. Easy for a spectacles user as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM7110U PC Headset

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