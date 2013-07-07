Search terms

ActionFit

Sports in ear headphones

SHQ2200PK/98
    Tuned for Sports

    With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going. See all benefits

    Tuned for Sports

    With its unique, patented adjustable ear hook, the SHQ2200 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing your motivation. These headphones stay in, no matter what - with great sound to keep you going. See all benefits

      With adjustable earhook for secure fit

      Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

      With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that’s secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you’re all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

      Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always

      Your ActionFit headphones are crafted from high-grade anti-slip rubber, which means that once you slip them into your ears, they’ll stay there securely and comfortably – no matter how long or strenuous your workout.

      Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

      Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

      ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.

      8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

      Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

      3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

      13.6mm drivers deliver powerful sound

      Reflective stopper in the cable

      Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

      ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        13.6  mm
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Maximum power input
        10  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Cable length
        1.0  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        38  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        18.1  cm
        Gross weight
        1.987  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72075 1
        Nett weight
        0.528  kg
        Tare weight
        1.459  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8.2  cm
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.066  kg
        Gross weight
        0.213  kg
        Tare weight
        0.147  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 72075 8

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 72075 4
        Gross weight
        0.06  kg
        Nett weight
        0.022  kg
        Tare weight
        0.038  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        6.35  cm
        Width
        3.95  cm
        Depth
        2.4  cm
        Weight
        0.022  kg

      • Accessories

        Included
        transport case
        Cable management
        Cable clip

