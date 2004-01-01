Search terms

EN
ID

SHQ2205/98

SHQ2205/98
  • -{discount-value}

    SHQ2205/98

    SHQ2205/98

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SHQ2205/98

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SHQ2205/98

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Cable clip

      Cable clip

      Clip helps fix cable securely

      Sweat proof

      Sweat proof

      Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive access and promotions

          Tips & tricks

          Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.