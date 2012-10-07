Search terms

Sports earhook headset

SHQ3205/98
    Tuned for Sports

    With its patented adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3205 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there. See all benefits

    With its patented adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3205 lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there. See all benefits

      Tuned for Sports

      With adjustable earhook for secure fit

      • ActionFit
      • Orange & Grey
      Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

      Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

      With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that’s secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you’re all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

      Excellent sound generated by 9mm drivers

      Excellent sound generated by 9mm drivers

      ActionFit headphones boast finely tuned 9mm drivers that are specifically designed to generate excellent sound. Sound so pristine and powerful that you’ll easily immerse in your workout – and get the most out of your music and moves.

      Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

      Powerful bass to boost motivation

      Powerful bass to boost motivation

      There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.

      Ultrasoft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultrasoft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Your ActionFit headphones come with ultrasoft silicon ear caps that are specially designed to sit snugly in your ears. They’re so comfortable that you may never want to take them out.

      Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

      Sweat resistant and rain proof – ideal for any workout

      ActionFit headphones are specially designed for any active lifestyle. Whatever your sports or workout preference, your headphones can handle the heat, wet and sweat! Crafted with premium water-resistant materials, your headphones are comfortable sweat- and rain-proof.

      8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

      8gm headphones for superb fit and ultra lightweight comfort

      Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 8gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you’re working out – just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

      3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

      3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

      Reflective stopper in the cable

      Reflective stopper in the cable

      Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

      ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

      Reflective universal microphone

      The in-line reflective microphone provides you the clearest call experience under different workout environment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        9  mm
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        38  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        18,1  cm
        Gross weight
        1,8886  kg
        Height
        24,8  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71774 4
        Nett weight
        0,528  kg
        Tare weight
        1,3606  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8,2  cm
        Height
        10,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,066  kg
        Gross weight
        0,2007  kg
        Tare weight
        0,1347  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71774 1

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17,5  cm
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Width
        9,5  cm
        Depth
        2,5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 71774 7
        Gross weight
        0,0559  kg
        Nett weight
        0,022  kg
        Tare weight
        0,0339  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        9  cm
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        2,8  cm
        Weight
        0,022  kg

      • Accessories

        Included
        transport case

