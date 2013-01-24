Home
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy high quality videos and photos in true 2 megapixels. My autofocus gives you sharp images without manual adjustment and my wide angle lens lets you and your family fit in the best viewing field. I'm a great, light travel companion.

    Enjoy high quality videos and photos in true 2 megapixels. My autofocus gives you sharp images without manual adjustment and my wide angle lens lets you and your family fit in the best viewing field. I'm a great, light travel companion.

    Enjoy high quality videos and photos in true 2 megapixels. My autofocus gives you sharp images without manual adjustment and my wide angle lens lets you and your family fit in the best viewing field. I'm a great, light travel companion.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      True 2.0 megapixels

      Digital Natural Motion for flicker-free video

      Digital Natural Motion for flicker-free video

      Philips invented Digital Natural Motion to eliminate juddering effects that are visible with moving picture content. Digital Natural Motion estimates motion in the picture and corrects juddering movements in both broadcast and recorded movie material. The resulting smooth motion reproduction and excellent sharpness take the viewing experience to a higher level.

      True 2 megapixels for high quality video

      The number of Mega Pixels is a key determinant of image quality. The 2.0 Mega Pixels CMOS sensor gives you the kind of high quality video images not previously associated with webcams.

      Skype high quality video certified

      This webcam has been certified by Skype. So, you can be sure of high-quality video and sound, free calling and instant messaging to anywhere in the world.

      Enhanced photo resolution to 8 megapixels

      Your webcam gives you more detail with 8 Mega Pixels (software enhanced) resolution photos. This is enough for printing poster-sized images in high resolution.

      Autofocus for razor sharp videos and photos

      It ensures razor sharp videos and photos. When the image sensor detects a loss of sharpness, autofocus quickly and precisely readjusts the lens without the need for manual adjustment. Now even faster due to a new focusing algorithm exclusive to Philips.

      Wide angle lens allows more people in frame

      The high quality wide-angle glass lens gives you a larger field of view. The wide-angle lens operates in the same way as a wide-angle photography lens and it gets more people in the video frame without any loss in video quality.

      Pixel Plus 2 for better detail, depth and clarity

      With Pixel Plus 2, your webcam will always produce natural-looking, razor sharp pictures with incredible detail. It’s all thanks to the power of the Pixel Plus 2 processor – innovative TV imaging technology applied to PC video. It increases the number of lines and the number of pixels to give you the best images possible.

      Dual built-in mics enhance stereo experience

      Let your voice be heard naturally in clear stereo sound. Dual built-in directional microphones and Philips-patented audio beaming technology create a virtual noise and echo-free zone. Only the voice of the user is captured, with other sounds minimized.

      Noise cancellation and echo reduction

      This superb noise reduction technology reduces background noises and it enhances clarity of speech in both quiet and noisy environments. It also suppresses echoes so that the other person hears your voice more clearly.

      By-pack clamp mounts easily on your notebook and monitor

      By-pack clamp fits both notebook and LCD monitor.

      Scratch-resistant protective lens cover

      The first webcam to incorporate a protective lens cover as standard. It protects the high quality, five-element glass lens from dust and scratches when you're on-the-go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Mechanics

        Sensor
        2.0 MP CMOS
        Lens view angle
        70 degrees
        Lens maximum aperture
        F:2.0
        White balance
        2600 - 7600 k
        Lens construction
        5 elements
        Autofocus
        Yes
        Minimum illuminance
        < 2 lux
        Data format
        YUY2, MJPEG
        Colour depth
        16 bit

      • Resolution

        Video resolution
        2.0 MP
        Photo resolution
        2.0 MP
        Interpolated photo resolution
        8.0 MP
        Maximum frame rate
        90 fps

      • Audio

        Microphone
        Two built-in microphones
        Noise reduction
        Yes
        Echo reduction
        Yes
        Stereo sound
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        Additional by-pack clamp

      • Additional features

        Digital zoom
        8x
        Face tracking
        Yes
        Fun video features
        • Change your background
        • Fun frame
        • Fun logo
        • Fun effect
        Pixel Plus 2
        Yes
        Digital Natural Motion
        Yes
        Snapshot button
        Yes
        On/off activity LED
        Yes

      • Software

        Dedicated software
        Philips CamSuite
        WebCam Viewer
        WebCam Companion
        Add video to
        • Skype
        • Windows Live Messenger
        • Yahoo! Messenger
        • AOL Instant Messenger

      • System Requirements

        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows XP (SP2)
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        Processor
        Intel Pentium® 4 2.4 GHz or AMD® equivalent processor
        RAM memory
        512 MB RAM or above
        Hard disk space
        300-700 MB
        USB
        Free USB port
        CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        80 centimetre
        Interfacing
        USB 2.0
        Power
        Supplied via USB cable
        USB video class
        UVC

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        6.47  cm
        Height
        3  cm
        Depth
        2.66  cm
        Weight
        0.064  kg
        Width (with stand)
        6.47  cm
        Height (with stand)
        5  cm
        Depth (with stand)
        5.5  cm
        Weight (with stand)
        0.07  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        14.5  cm
        Depth
        6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.1  kg
        Gross weight
        0.305  kg
        Tare weight
        0.205  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 50012 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        25.6  cm
        Width
        18.8  cm
        Height
        16.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.4  kg
        Gross weight
        2.4  kg
        Tare weight
        2  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 50059 7
        Number of consumer packagings
        4

