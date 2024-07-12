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  • You move, they won’t You move, they won’t You move, they won’t

    Open-ear wireless sports headphones

    TAA1708BK/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    You move, they won’t

    These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.

    See all benefits

    Open-ear wireless sports headphones

    Similar products

    See all Sports

    You move, they won’t

    • Open-ear fit
    • Clear call quality

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    An IPX4 rating and powerful 16 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather. The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

    Balanced sound wherever you are

    These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. This adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.

    AI mic for clear call quality

    Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

    Sound without earphones. Open-ear design

    With specialized chamber and algorithm, Directional Acoustic technology beams music into your ear canal, minimizing leakage and vibration and retaining detail and bass. All the benefits of an open-ear design with improved sound quality and comfort.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Wireless
      Yes

    • Outer Carton

      Number of consumer packagings
      60
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15048 2

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      1
      Music play time
      8  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      140  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      19  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      13.5  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 15048 5
      Gross weight
      0.1  kg
      Nett weight
      0.035  kg
      Tare weight
      0.065  kg

    • Accessories

      Charging case
      Yes

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 AI mic

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