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  • Keep the music close Keep the music close Keep the music close

    Wireless headphones

    TAH1120BK/70

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Keep the music close

    Do what you do listening to the sounds you love. Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you’ll enjoy real comfort while you listen.

    See all benefits

    Wireless headphones

    Similar products

    See all Headband

    Keep the music close

    • 40mm drivers/closed-back
    • Over-ear
    • Lightweight headband
    • Flat folding

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when youre on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

    These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The lightweight cushioned headband rests gently on your head, while the soft, angle-adjustable ear cups ensure a perfect fit. Each ear cup features premium PU leather padding, offering a smooth, skin-friendly feel that combines lasting comfort with easy maintenance.

    Easy to wear. Easy to use

    Cushioned ear cups provide an extra level of comfort on listening sessions. Buttons on ear cup let you adjust the volume, skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls-and more.

    Flat-fold design for easy storage

    Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      85 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      GTIN
      1 48 95229 18515 6

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Call management
      Answer / End call
      Next/Previous track
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button
      Call control
      Yes
      Play/Pause
      Yes

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      1 Pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      300  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Music play time
      48 hrs

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Color Box
      Width
      20.3  cm
      Depth
      6.1  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 18515 9

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Press Multi-Function button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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    • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.

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