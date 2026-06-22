TAQ3220PP/70
Free your ears. Hear it all.
These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Press three times quickly to skip. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple twice button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.
Whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Voice assistant
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.