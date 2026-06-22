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  • Free your ears. Hear it all. Free your ears. Hear it all. Free your ears. Hear it all.

    3000 series Open-ear wireless headphones

    TAQ3220PP/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Free your ears. Hear it all.

    These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.

    See all benefits

    3000 series Open-ear wireless headphones

    Similar products

    See all Open-ear

    Free your ears. Hear it all.

    • Open-ear fit
    • Clear call quality

    Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

    Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Press three times quickly to skip. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple twice button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

    Balanced sound wherever you are

    Whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.

    AI mic for clear call quality

    Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

    Open-ear fit. Light, comfy, secure

    These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Speaker diameter
      11 mm
      Sensitivity
      114 dB (1K Hz)
      Impedance
      16  ohm
      Frequency range
      20-20K  Hz

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      GTIN
      1 48 95229 18364 0

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      Answer/End Call
      Volume control
      yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 Pcs
      Music play time
      26  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery capacity(Case)
      400  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      12.0  cm
      Packaging type
      Color box
      Width
      9.0  cm
      Depth
      3.9  cm
      EAN
      48 95229 18364 3

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      Purple
      Wearing style
      Ear-clip
      Ear fitting
      Open-ear

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Press Multi-Function button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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