2 year warranty
TAT3020BK/70
Immerse on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.
Noise Canceling
Pocket-sized charging case
Clear calls
Smart charging case
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
10 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
hen07
04/08/2026
Indonesia
fitur lengkap
engga diragukan suara super enak mau denger musik ataupun buat telfon dan streaming
Yes, I recommend this product
Date of Use 2026-08-04
Yes, I recommend this product
Date of Use 2026-08-04