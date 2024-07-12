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  • Free your ears. Hear it all. Free your ears. Hear it all. Free your ears. Hear it all.

    Open-ear wireless sports headphones

    TAT3708WT/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Free your ears. Hear it all.

    These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.

    See all benefits

    Open-ear wireless sports headphones

    Similar products

    See all Open-ear

    Free your ears. Hear it all.

    • Open-ear fit
    • Clear call quality

    Balanced sound wherever you are

    These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. This adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.

    AI mic for clear call quality

    Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    An IPX4 rating and powerful 13 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather. The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

    Sound without earphones. Open-ear design

    With specialized chamber and algorithm, Directional Acoustic technology beams music into your ear canal, minimizing leakage and vibration and retaining detail and bass. All the benefits of an open-ear design with improved sound quality and comfort.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      13 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      105 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Wireless
      Yes

    • Outer Carton

      Number of consumer packagings
      60
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 14822 9

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      6 + 16  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery capacity(Case)
      300  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      45  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      15.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      13  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 14822 2
      Gross weight
      0.14  kg
      Nett weight
      0.075  kg
      Tare weight
      0.065  kg

    • Accessories

      Charging case
      Yes

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 AI mic

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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