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  • This is your time This is your time This is your time

    Headphones with mic

    TAUH201WT/00

    This is your time

    Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go.

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    Headphones with mic

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    This is your time

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    • Breathable ear cushions
    • Compact folding

    A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

    The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

    32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.

    32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.

    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio.

    The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

    Flat fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

    The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.

    In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls.

    The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

    Lightweight adjustable headband.

    Weighing just 195 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you rock your sounds in real comfort.

    Soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort

    Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

    Compact foldable design for easy portability

    Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      10mW
      Sensitivity
      102 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      16.5  cm
      Gross weight
      0.928  kg
      Height
      24  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10053 1
      Nett weight
      0.4263  kg
      Tare weight
      0.5017  kg

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      4.8  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10053 4
      Gross weight
      0.247  kg
      Nett weight
      0.1421  kg
      Tare weight
      0.1049  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.5  cm
      Width
      13.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Weight
      0.142  kg

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat/Inward
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      On-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20030 2

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