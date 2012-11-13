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Discontinued

StreamiumWireless Music Center

WAC3500D/97

4.2

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Stream, dock and play all your music on one system

For true convenience, the all-in-one WAC3500D Wireless Music Center with 80GB hard disk lets you stream music from your PC, dock your iPod, plug and play from USB devices, and enjoy HDD playback - all in superb sound.

See all benefits

Stream, dock and play all your music on one system

Stream and copy music from PC with drag 'n drop

80GB hard disk to store and playback up to 1500CDs

80GB hard disk to store and playback up to 1500CDs

The 80GB hard disk provides a very large capacity for you to store your digital audio files, easily holding up to 1500 audio CDs. Space saving, smart audio collection management, easy access and all in one place.

Dock and charge your iPod and enjoy music in quality sound

The iPod docking cradle lets you connect your iPod directly to the Streamium Wireless music center to enjoy superb sound. Simply switch the Streamium to 'Portable' mode, and then dock your iPod. Use the Streamium remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Streamium automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

13/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

well designed product

Like all the philips I have had in the past excellent product easy to use and enjoyable to own.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre

10/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Value for money for features, quality speakers for price

Good introduction to streamed music if you can't afford the apple route If it had DAB radio , through its great quality speakers, it would be a killer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre

10/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Value for money for features, quality speakers for price

Good introduction to streamed music if you can't afford the apple route If it had DAB radio , through its great quality speakers, it would be a killer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre

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