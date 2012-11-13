2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stream, dock and play all your music on one system
For true convenience, the all-in-one WAC3500D Wireless Music Center with 80GB hard disk lets you stream music from your PC, dock your iPod, plug and play from USB devices, and enjoy HDD playback - all in superb sound.
The 80GB hard disk provides a very large capacity for you to store your digital audio files, easily holding up to 1500 audio CDs. Space saving, smart audio collection management, easy access and all in one place.
The iPod docking cradle lets you connect your iPod directly to the Streamium Wireless music center to enjoy superb sound. Simply switch the Streamium to 'Portable' mode, and then dock your iPod. Use the Streamium remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Streamium automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
rorqual13
13/11/2012
United Kingdom
well designed product
Like all the philips I have had in the past excellent product easy to use and enjoyable to own.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre
GINGERMUTTER
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
Value for money for features, quality speakers for price
Good introduction to streamed music if you can't afford the apple route If it had DAB radio , through its great quality speakers, it would be a killer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre
Rich1958
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Value for money for features, quality speakers for price
Good introduction to streamed music if you can't afford the apple route If it had DAB radio , through its great quality speakers, it would be a killer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WAC3500D Wireless Music Centre