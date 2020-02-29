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  • Like a concert hall for your ears Like a concert hall for your ears Like a concert hall for your ears

    Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

    X3/00

    Like a concert hall for your ears

    From the singer’s breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on.

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    Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

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    Like a concert hall for your ears

    Designed for audiophiles

    • Wide, natural soundstage
    • Feather-light comfort
    • Leather/metal premium finish
    • Detachable 3 m cable
    Engineered for exceptional performance

    Engineered for exceptional performance

    The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones boast double-layered ear shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear for optimal accuracy at high frequencies. The result: flawless performance, with exquisite detail.

    Feel the passion. Premium design

    Feel the passion. Premium design

    These over-ear headphones aren't just built to sound spectacular: they feel incredible too. The light, soft inner headband adjusts to fit perfectly. The outer headband adds a reassuring weight, while the snug fit of the feather-light memory foam ear-cup cushions creates a perfect seal. Ideal for long listening sessions.

    Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

    Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

    The open-back ear-cup design is covered with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. Air is able to flow freely through the fabric-eliminating air pressure build-up behind the diaphragm and creating immersive, spacious sound.

    The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers

    The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers

    The 50 mm acoustic drivers boast diaphragms composed of multiple polymer layers, and filled with damping gel. The flexibility and smoothness of each diaphragm delivers perfectly balanced sound. The bass is impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies are exquisitely detailed.

    Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

    Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

    Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, these Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a high-resolution source, you’ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that’s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs—for a brilliantly lifelike performance.

    Acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric

    Acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric

    The clean, elegant design of these premium over-ear headphones beautifully updates their predecessor-the legendary Fidelio X2. The dark satin finish of the metal frame seems to float over the durable, black Kvadrat fabric that covers the ear cups.

    Sumptuous Muirhead leather. Responsibly sourced

    Sumptuous Muirhead leather. Responsibly sourced

    The black Muirhead Scottish leather that covers the outer and inner headband is sustainably and ethically sourced. Beautifully soft and textured, this high-performance leather lends a sophisticated touch to the headphones.

    Authentic sound from any source

    Authentic sound from any source

    Immerse in your favorite albums—however you like to listen. The included cable boasts a 6.3–3.5 mm jack adapter, so you can listen on your smart device as well as your home setup.

    Included fiber cable with 6.3 mm to 3.5 mm jack

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    Tight, impactful bass. Balanced midrange

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Open
      Frequency range
      5 - 40,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      50 mm
      Impedance
      30 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      100 mW
      Sensitivity
      98 dB @ 1mW
      Distortion (THD)
      <0.1% THD
      Driver type
      Dynamic
      Hi-Res Audio
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Detachable cable
      Yes
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      26.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      2
      Width
      26  cm
      Gross weight
      3.18  kg
      Height
      31  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10278 8
      Nett weight
      2.8  kg
      Tare weight
      0.38  kg

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      29  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      24.5  cm
      Depth
      12.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10278 1
      Gross weight
      1.59  kg
      Nett weight
      1.4  kg
      Tare weight
      0.19  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      22  cm
      Width
      17.5  cm
      Depth
      11  cm
      Weight
      0.34  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      • 2.5-3.5mm TRRS cable, L=3m
      • 1 pcs cable management clip
      Audio cable
      3.5mm stereo cable, L=3m
      Included adapters
      3.5-6.3 mm adapter plug
      OFC (Oxygen free cable)
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Ear coupling material
      Fabric
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Open-back

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20130 9

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