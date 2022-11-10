The warranty does not cover losses consequent in nature. The Philips Warranty does not apply if: - The purchase documents have been altered in any way or made illegible. - The model- and/or serial number on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible. - Repairs or product modifications and alterations have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or persons. - The product is being used for a commercial purpose. - The defect is caused by abuse or misuse of the product or by environmental conditions that do not conform to the recommended operations of the product. - The defect is caused by connection to peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended by Philips. - The product has been damaged - including but not limited to damage by pets, lightning, abnormal voltage, water or fire, natural disaster or transport accident. - The product is defective due to wear of parts, which are consumable parts by their nature. - The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured, approved and/or authorized for the country, in which you use the product, which might occur in instances where the product has been purchased in another country other than that of its intended use. - Non-electrical parts are not covered under warranty (e.g. Blender Jar, Vacuum Hose, Juicer lid)