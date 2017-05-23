EncoreAnywhere is a web-based system that makes it easier and more efficient for sleep professionals to manage patient compliance and therapy. Anytime. Anywhere. It's powerful, accurate and HIPAA compliant.
No more faxing reports or chasing down Data Cards. Patient data is downloaded automatically through a wireless modem or uploaded from an Encore Data Card to the EncoreAnywhere system.
My Day page
My Day page for quick overview
The My Day page automatically identifies problem patients, based on deviations from parameters set by the care team, and their specific issues. Simple icons help you quickly identify what needs to be done.
Convenient patient tools
Convenient patient tools to improve patient services
Patients appreciate the automatic downloads and quicker prescription changes. These convenient patient tools support you in improving your patient services.
Real-time data access
Real-time data access reduces delays
The wireless modem enables real-time access to patient data. It stores patient data and downloads automatically to EncoreAnywhere based on a preset call program.
Patient Summary page
Patient Summary page for overview of one patient
See all your patient information and therapy status at a glance on the Patient Summary page. Patient compliance is shown in a color-coded chart so you can quickly spot therapy gaps. Prescription info, therapy data, history and other information is organized under easy click tabs.
Quick training
Quick training for referrals
Help your referrals quickly learn to use the EncoreAnywhere system. The Take Ten setup packet gives you all the tools you need to provide fast training support.
Take Ten marketing program
Take Ten marketing program simplifies selling to referrals
In just ten minutes, your sales team can demonstrate the benefits of EncoreAnywhere to your referral sources with our new Take Ten marketing program.
Prescriptions page
Prescriptions page for fast and easy changes
On the Prescriptions page, prescriptions can be viewed and changed. The change will be downloaded automatically to the device through the wireless modem within a preset time frame or sent via an Encore Data Card.
Therapy Data page
Therapy Data page to easily track therapy
A color-coded chart of therapy data can be easily viewed on the Therapy Data page. Daily details are easily accessed as well. Reports can be generated for a specific time period.
Notes page
Notes page to easily share notes
Notes and alerts to other caregivers can be recorded on the Notes page. This enables improved communication and collaborative patient care among providers, physicians and sleep testing facilities.
