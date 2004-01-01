Search terms

FR2+ Aviation Battery

Battery

Find similar products

Lithium Manganese battery. Disposable. Recyclable, Long life.

Contact & support

Specifications

Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)
Life Time
  • 5 years typical when battery is installed by install-by date
Power
  • 12 VDC 4.2 Ah
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Package Weight
  • .363 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 4 years
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)
Life Time
  • 5 years typical when battery is installed by install-by date
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A
See all specifications
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)
Life Time
  • 5 years typical when battery is installed by install-by date
Power
  • 12 VDC 4.2 Ah
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Package Weight
  • .363 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 4 years
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.