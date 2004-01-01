Search terms

Aviation Battery FRx Defibrillator

Battery

Aviation Battery, FRx Defibrillator LiMnO2 Battery Meets requirements for FAA TSO C-142 regulation for use on commercial aircraft.

Specifications

Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)
Power
  • 9 V DC
Rechargeable
  • No
Capacity
  • 4.2 Ah
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304, 861305
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
