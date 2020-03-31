Adjustable therapy options

Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.