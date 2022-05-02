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Multi Nuclei MR

Seamless integration of multi-nuclei

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Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort. Multi-nuclei (MN) imaging and spectroscopy typically involves a different software version, cumbersome user interface, and a dedicated coil. And scan times tend to be quite long, which can disrupt day-to-day imaging throughput. To advance clinical insights in this promising area, Philips has made multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy become part of your daily clinical workflow. Adding multi-nuclei to your 3.0T MR system opens a window of research into other nuclei, in search of metabolic and functional information. It allows you to perform clinical imaging, spectroscopy and research studies of six different nuclei (1H, 31P, 13C, 23Na, 19F* and 129Xe*). Simply put, our multi-nuclei solution can be used across all anatomies.

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Features
Nucleus -just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Click here for more information
Nucleus -just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Workflow - Proton imaging
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Click here for more information
Workflow - Proton imaging
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Learn more about dual tuned head coil

Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Learn more about dual tuned head coil

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Click here for more information
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Learn more about dual tuned head coil
Improved SNR - Flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Learn more about Multi Nuclei Flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Learn more about Multi Nuclei Flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Click here for more information
Improved SNR - Flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Learn more about Multi Nuclei Flex coils
  • Nucleus -just a scan parameter
  • Workflow - Proton imaging
  • Brain exams, without switching coils
  • Improved SNR - Flex coils
See all features
Nucleus -just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Click here for more information
Nucleus -just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Nucleus is just a scan parameter

Rather than a complex process, multi-nuclei studies have become a simple protocol that can be “dragged and dropped” into your ExamCard. How much simpler can it be? The nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. A single ExamCard can be used to run both proton and non-proton imaging and images can be checked on the console before the patient even leaves the room.
Workflow - Proton imaging
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Click here for more information
Workflow - Proton imaging
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.

We’ve made it easy for your operation, with a seamless integrated workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing. Reconstruction and viewing of non-proton images or spectra, as well as the process for sending the data to PACS is fully integrated, so workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Easy export of multi-nuclei data is supported for enhanced DICOM, SPAR/SDAT, and XML-REC.
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Learn more about dual tuned head coil

Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils
In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Learn more about dual tuned head coil

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Click here for more information
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils

Brain exams, without switching coils

In addition to a seamless user interface, the dual tuned head coils from <b><i><i>RAPID biomedical</i></i></b> enable brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei, without switching coils. This allows you to schedule your multi-nuclei studies as part of your clinical exam time slots. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes¹, all organized in one ExamCard using the same dual tuned head coil. A sodium (23Na) brain exam can be completed in less than 15 minutes².
Learn more about dual tuned head coil
Improved SNR - Flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Learn more about Multi Nuclei Flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Learn more about Multi Nuclei Flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Click here for more information
Improved SNR - Flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils

Transmit-receive flex coils are available for carbon (13C), phosphorus (31P), and sodium (23Na) scans. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes these multi-nuclei coils. A sodium (23Na) knee exam can be as fast as 15 minutes³. Improved SNR and simplified spectra⁴ can be achieved for phosphorus (31P) and carbon (13C) spectroscopy by combining body coil decoupling, with the transmit-receive surface coils.
Learn more about Multi Nuclei Flex coils

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1 Measured from start of first scan to end of last reconstruction. Includes 1H (T2w TSE, T2w FLAIR, SSh DWI, and 3D T1w FFE pre&post) + 23Na (with a voxel size of 4mm isotropic).
  • *Caution: Investigational device for imaging with fluorine (19F). Limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Clinical imaging with this nucleus requires usage of a cleared drug. No FDA-cleared drugs are currently available for this nucleus.
  • 2 For 4 mm isotropic voxels
  • 3 For 3 mm isotropic voxels, slice coverage ​​​​​​​> 95 mm
  • 4 Compared to non-decoupled spectroscopy results

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