maximizer headerl

Technology Maximizer, a software and hardware refresh program

Stay clinically advanced, maximize imaging investment with Philips Technology Maximizer

    Technology Maximizer is a program that runs in tandem with your RightFit Customer Service Agreement*. For a predictable subscription fee, you can have the latest available software and hardware technology releases for a fraction of the cost of purchasing them individually. No need to wait for budget approval. No need to buy individual upgrades. No hassle. Just a cost-effective way to manage ongoing technology upgrades through your operational budget.

     

    Technology Maximizer secures all your Philips imaging equipment with the same technology release level**, reducing maintenance complexity and simplifying lifecycle management across hospital departments. So you’ll have the peace of mind of knowing you’ll always be first to take advantage of technology innovations, and can enhance patient care with imaging equipment that is up to date.


    * Eligible RightFit service agreements are available with Technology Maximizer depending on your region.

    ** Eligible release level depends on system configuration and region.

    Maximize your ultrasound system’s performance with Philips Technology Maximizer

    Philips Technology Maximizer – how it works for you

    Technology Maximizer top benefits

    Stay clinically advanced to maximize the value of the investments and be first to market innovations.
    Be predictable in your costs while keeping your systems up to date.
    Keep your imaging systems secure and stay protected from obsolescence.

    Benefits of Technology Maximizer

    Features
    RightFit
    Maintenance Contract
    Technology Maximizer
    Plus1, 2
    Technology
    Maximizer
    Pro3 & Premium4
    Mandatory safety fixes and cyber security patches
    check image
    check image
    check image
    Software update to fix bugs
    check image
    check image
    check image
    Operating system upgrade
    cross image
    check image
    check image
    Computer hardware replacement to support software upgrade
    cross image
    check image
    check image
    All other software upgrade

    including upgrade of purchased clinical packages, operating system, new basic functionality
    cross image
    check image
    check image
    Application training for new or enhanced functionality
    cross image
    check image
    check image
    Advanced training for new clinical features and/or applications
    cross image
    cross image
    check image
    New clinical features and/or applications in one clinical suite
    cross image
    cross image
    check image
    New clinical features and/or applications in clinical domain(s)
    cross image
    cross image
    With Pro for one clinical suite, with premium for total clinical domain

    1) Technology Maximizer Essential is available for selected imaging systems and selected markets. Computer hardware replacement for Essential as needed

    2) Technology Maximizer Plus is available for selected imaging systems. For Ultrasound, Hardware is not included for Plus.

    3) Technology Maximizer PRO is available for selected systems in MR and IGT.

    4) Technology Maximizer Premium is available for selected systems in MR and IGT.

    Imaging software and releases for specific equipment

    Boost the clinical capability and operational performance of your imaging equipment with Philips Technology Maximizer.

    Technology Maximizer for

    Computed Tomography

    Download Brochure

    Technology Maximizer for

    Image Guided Therapy

    Download Brochure

    Technology Maximizer for

    Magnetic Resonance

    Download Brochure

    Technology Maximizer for

    Ultrasound

    Download Brochure
    86% of the customers consider Technology Maximizer to be relevant for overcoming key hospital limitations - staying competitive, addressing staff satisfaction and ensuring cyber security.

    Disclaimer: GemSeek research commissioned by Philips, N=151 (USA).

    Related Products

    Interventional Devices and Therapies


    Our vision is to provide integrated solutions that advance minimally invasive procedures by helping healthcare providers to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for the right patient at the point of care.
    Read more
    Magnetic Resonance


    With a wide variety of patients and large range of clinical indications, you need MRI that can perform with digital clarity & speed in many clinical circumstances. With our MRI solutions, you can meet today’s healthcare challenges.
    Read more
    Computed Tomography


    Discover how Philips Computed Tomography can meet your imaging needs by exploring our family of CT scanners and state of the art clinical solutions.
    Read more
    Ultrasound


    Explore Philips wide selection of ultrasound machines, designed to meet the challenges of today's clinical practices.

    Read more

    Related Services

    RightFit Service Agreements


    We offer a range of service agreements to meet your priorities and technologies. To give you flexibility, Philips provides you with a choice of service support based on your specific requirements, with service handled on-site or remotely.
     
    Read more
    SmartPath Upgrades


    Discover our portfolio of upgrades and trade-ins that can extend the life of your equipment. SmartPath can help keep your imaging systems up-to-date.
     
    Read more

