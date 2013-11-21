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AJ301D Clock radio for iPod

AJ301D/12

5

| (2) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
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5.0

dari 5

2

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

4
3
2
1

21/11/2013

Australia

Australia

This Product is Awesome and I love it

When I bought this I was a bit stuck to find what I wanted and when spending so much on a iPod dock. Now I own one I am so glad I bought it. Great piece of furniture in my bedroom and use it everyday and night.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ301D docking entertainment system

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ301D docking entertainment system

24/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Reliable and functional

Overall this is a great clock radio and ipod dock. Been using this for years. If only they had a version with a lighting adapter too. That would be great.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ301D docking entertainment system

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ301D docking entertainment system

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