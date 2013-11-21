2 year warranty
Dihentikan
5.0
dari 5
2
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
theideasman
21/11/2013
Australia
This Product is Awesome and I love it
When I bought this I was a bit stuck to find what I wanted and when spending so much on a iPod dock. Now I own one I am so glad I bought it. Great piece of furniture in my bedroom and use it everyday and night.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ301D docking entertainment system
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ301D docking entertainment system
Dave213
24/08/2013
Australia
Reliable and functional
Overall this is a great clock radio and ipod dock. Been using this for years. If only they had a version with a lighting adapter too. That would be great.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ301D docking entertainment system
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ301D docking entertainment system