2 year warranty
Dihentikan
AJ3121/12
Dibangunkan dengan stasiun radio favorit dan alarm buzzer. Atur alarm pada radio Jam Philips Anda untuk bangun tidur dengan stasiun radio yang terakhir kali didengar atau pilih untuk dibangunkan dengan suara buzzer. Ketika waktu bangun tidur tiba, radio Jam Philips Anda akan secara otomatis menyalakan stasiun radio atau memicu buzzer untuk bersuara.
0
3.3
dari 5
3
Ulasan
Edy752
20/10/2018
Singapore
Best Radio Clock
Best radio clock ever. Using for 10 years, no problems at all. After disassembly and cleaning ready for next 10 years. It's like Mercedes G class, only PHILIPS.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio
Davidsr22
21/02/2015
Australia
Pembeli terverifikasi
Good clock radio alarm
I have had this clock radio for several years. It was inexpensive, keeps good time and has good radio reception. I find it easy to use. If I was to suggest improvements, they would be a dimmer for the display panel or even the ability to switch it off overnight and that it run cooler. Overall, I've been very happy with it.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio
Squidge
24/04/2014
Australia
Looks nice, but rubbish!
We finally found a simple alarm clock - no dock, no unnecessary fancy features. Unfortunately, the first one we bought, one of the LEDs did not work, so we returned it. Replaced it with another one from another store (because the initial store had sold out). Unfortunately, this one didn't keep time. you could set it (and we followed instructions to the letter - several times) but it just stayed on the time you set. We were VERY disappointed. Will return the second one and go for another brand. Someone needs to up their quality control.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio