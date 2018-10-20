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AJ3121 Clock Radio

AJ3121/12

3.3

| (3) Ulasan

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Dibangunkan dengan suara radio favorit Anda atau nada buzzer

Dibangunkan dengan suara radio favorit Anda atau nada buzzer

Dibangunkan dengan stasiun radio favorit dan alarm buzzer. Atur alarm pada radio Jam Philips Anda untuk bangun tidur dengan stasiun radio yang terakhir kali didengar atau pilih untuk dibangunkan dengan suara buzzer. Ketika waktu bangun tidur tiba, radio Jam Philips Anda akan secara otomatis menyalakan stasiun radio atau memicu buzzer untuk bersuara.

Tuner AM/FM untuk kenikmatan mendengar radio

Tuner AM/FM untuk kenikmatan mendengar radio

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

3.3

dari 5

3

Ulasan

3
2

20/10/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Best Radio Clock

Best radio clock ever. Using for 10 years, no problems at all. After disassembly and cleaning ready for next 10 years. It's like Mercedes G class, only PHILIPS.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio

21/02/2015

Australia

Australia

Pembeli terverifikasi

Good clock radio alarm

I have had this clock radio for several years. It was inexpensive, keeps good time and has good radio reception. I find it easy to use. If I was to suggest improvements, they would be a dimmer for the display panel or even the ability to switch it off overnight and that it run cooler. Overall, I've been very happy with it.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio

24/04/2014

Australia

Australia

Looks nice, but rubbish!

We finally found a simple alarm clock - no dock, no unnecessary fancy features. Unfortunately, the first one we bought, one of the LEDs did not work, so we returned it. Replaced it with another one from another store (because the initial store had sold out). Unfortunately, this one didn't keep time. you could set it (and we followed instructions to the letter - several times) but it just stayed on the time you set. We were VERY disappointed. Will return the second one and go for another brand. Someone needs to up their quality control.

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AJ3121 Clock Radio

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Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.