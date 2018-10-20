We finally found a simple alarm clock - no dock, no unnecessary fancy features. Unfortunately, the first one we bought, one of the LEDs did not work, so we returned it. Replaced it with another one from another store (because the initial store had sold out). Unfortunately, this one didn't keep time. you could set it (and we followed instructions to the letter - several times) but it just stayed on the time you set. We were VERY disappointed. Will return the second one and go for another brand. Someone needs to up their quality control.