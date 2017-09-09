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AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

AS111/98

3.3

| (3) Ulasan

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
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3.3

dari 5

3

Ulasan

5
3
1

09/09/2017

Australia

Australia

Philips realise people use Android

Philips obviously realised that not everybody uses Apple. This was the first Android radio I found and will probably last me a long time.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

22/09/2019

New Zealand

New Zealand

Good device but...

I have been using this Philips device for about 4 years now with no problems. But about a week ago it started cutting out whilst in use with the time disappearing only to be replaced by the numbers 00:22 where time shud've been.. It has happened about 3 times now... Have to unplug it and wait 10mins, then reset it.. Only to have it happen again... Very disappointed as I love this speaker/clock... Wondering if anyone out there can help me with any idea of what's happening with the device.. Thanks...

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

04/11/2013

한국

한국

업데이트등 사후관리 엉망임.

안드로아드용 도킹스피커를 찾다가 구입했는데 처음에는 디자인도 괜찮고 좋았는데 사용할수록 너무 불편함 앱 업데이트도 안되고 자꾸 블루투스도 꺼지고.. 암튼 추천안함

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS111 Bluetooth® 도킹 스피커

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AS111 Bluetooth® 도킹 스피커

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